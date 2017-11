More Videos 3:07 Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language. Pause 0:43 Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it 0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting 1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting 1:56 Mikey, a Fresno County sheriff K-9, is back on duty after shooting injury last July 2:27 New rookie Wookie Chewbacca makes out-of-this-world appearance in viral recruitment video 2:11 This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 0:31 How to prevent house fires this winter 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 3:22 Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft This video shows a suspect and suspect vehicle possibly involved in a burglary at a home in the area of Armstrong and California avenues on Nov. 28, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Multiple firearms were stolen during the burglary. This video shows a suspect and suspect vehicle possibly involved in a burglary at a home in the area of Armstrong and California avenues on Nov. 28, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Multiple firearms were stolen during the burglary. The Fresno Police Department

