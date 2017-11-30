Crime

Woman, 33, accused of having sex with teen girl, then trading her to man for drugs

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

November 30, 2017 02:06 PM

An Orange Cove woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of pimping a minor female as well as lewd and lascivious conduct with the victim and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Maria Ayers, 33, was booked into the Fresno County Jail. Orange Cove Police Chief Marty Rivera said the victim was 15 when the alleged crimes occurred earlier this year. He said the girl began staying with Ayers and the two began having sex. Then Ayers allegedly traded the girl to a man, who began having sex with her in exchange for drugs and money.

The girl sought help and reported the incidents to Orange Cove police.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

