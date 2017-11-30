City manager used taxpayers’ money to attend baseball games, big-time concerts, DA says

At taxpayer’s expense, former Fowler City Manager David Lawrence Elias bought tickets to Fresno Grizzlies baseball games, went to Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney and Blake Shelton concerts, and wined and dined at such places as Harrah’s casino in Lake Tahoe, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court.
In all, Elias used city-issued credit cards in 2015 and 2016 to spend thousands of dollars on dozens of purchases that weren’t for city business, the District Attorney’s Office said.
On Thursday, Elias, 56, pleaded not guilty to 13 felony counts of misappropriation of public money by a public officer,
If convicted, he faces up to 16 years in prison.
In January, Elias retired from the city of Fowler after 29 years of service, including the last 17 years as city manager.
He was working as the city manager of Selma when he was arrested Nov. 15. Since then, former Fresno County Supervisor Henry Perea has been named Selma's interim city manager.
The city manager appoints the department heads for the city's administrative services, community development, community services and recreation, fire, finance, police and public works. The city of Selma employs about 114 full- and part-time staff, according to its website.
In 2014, Elias made $161,290 in annual salary and benefits, according to Transparent California.
The criminal complaint says Elias misused public money to buy event tickets, Starbucks gift cards and merchandise, and meals, lodging and merchandise during trips to San Francisco.
He also spent $1,746 at Carroll’s Tires, the complaint says.
