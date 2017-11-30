Mike Montez
Mike Montez Fresno Police Department

Crime

Two jailed after guns, drugs seized in Valley traffic stops

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

November 30, 2017 08:06 AM

Police in the central San Joaquin Valley recovered guns and drugs from two cars following overnight traffic stops, authorities reported.

In Fresno, Sgt. Jerardo Chamalbide said Mike Montez, 38, an East Side Bulldog gang member, was taken into custody after officers discovered a loaded .45 caliber Hi Point pistol and narcotics after pulling over a car at McKinley Avenue and Second Street. He was booked on weapons and narcotics charges.

In Visalia, Sgt. Chris Jennings reported officers took Nancy Alvarado, 35, into custody after stopping a car at Mooney Boulevard and Sunnyside Avenue for a vehicle code violation. They learned Alvarado was sought on a warrant and discovered she was carrying a 9 mm handgun and methamphetamine. She too was booked on drug and weapons charges.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

