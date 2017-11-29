Deputies investigate shooting near Riverdale

A man is in stable condition after what may be a gang-related shooting overnight near Riverdale, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
It took place just before midnight in Lenare, a small community near Riverdale. Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said detectives are trying to determine if the shooting was related to an earlier shooting in the Raisin City area.
Deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back. Other people inside the home were not injured. Deputies stopped a car nearby but did not arrest anyone after collecting identification information.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
