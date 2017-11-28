Fernando Gonzalez, left, and Cesar Chavez were booked into jail on several counts of robbery in Visalia and Tulare on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Fernando Gonzalez, left, and Cesar Chavez were booked into jail on several counts of robbery in Visalia and Tulare on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. VISALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Fernando Gonzalez, left, and Cesar Chavez were booked into jail on several counts of robbery in Visalia and Tulare on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. VISALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Crime

Five armed robberies in two hours? That’s what these two did, police say

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

November 28, 2017 07:42 PM

Two men were arrested Tuesday as suspects in a string of five armed robberies of gas stations in Visalia and Tulare, according to police.

Visalia police were called around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to Flyers Gas Station at 1930 South Mooney Ave. after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Officers discovered that one of the suspects had entered the business with a handgun, demanded cash and fled in a black pickup.

About 25 minutes later, the same armed suspect entered a Valero gas station at 4445 W. Noble Ave., again demanding money and fleeing in a black pickup.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At 4:45 a.m., two suspects pulled a third robbery at a Flyers gas station at 1375 E. Mineral King Ave.

After the third robbery, the suspects made their way to Tulare where officers believed they pulled off two more armed robberies – at a Shell gas station near Inyo avenue and E Street and a Velero at Bardsley Avenue and Blackstone Street.

At around 5:44 a.m., Tulare police officers pulled over a pickup matching the description of the getaway vehicle.

Officers found evidence of the robberies a long with a gun in the vehicle.

Fernando Gonzalez, 21, and Cesar Chavez, 19, were detained and identified as the suspects in the five robberies.

They suspects were booked into jail on several counts of robbery.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

    Surveillance video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows a suspect breaking into a donation box that belongs to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust along the River Center Trail around 4:30 p.m. October 25, 2017. The trust provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community and relies on donations from the public. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. The second cyclist in the video is not considered a suspect.

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box 1:39

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box
Street vendor bloodied by attack at gunpoint 1:05

Street vendor bloodied by attack at gunpoint
Thieves knock over security officer in clothing store parking lot 0:36

Thieves knock over security officer in clothing store parking lot

View More Video