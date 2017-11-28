Five armed robberies in two hours? That’s what these two did, police say

Two men were arrested Tuesday as suspects in a string of five armed robberies of gas stations in Visalia and Tulare, according to police.
Visalia police were called around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to Flyers Gas Station at 1930 South Mooney Ave. after receiving a report of an armed robbery.
Officers discovered that one of the suspects had entered the business with a handgun, demanded cash and fled in a black pickup.
About 25 minutes later, the same armed suspect entered a Valero gas station at 4445 W. Noble Ave., again demanding money and fleeing in a black pickup.
At 4:45 a.m., two suspects pulled a third robbery at a Flyers gas station at 1375 E. Mineral King Ave.
After the third robbery, the suspects made their way to Tulare where officers believed they pulled off two more armed robberies – at a Shell gas station near Inyo avenue and E Street and a Velero at Bardsley Avenue and Blackstone Street.
At around 5:44 a.m., Tulare police officers pulled over a pickup matching the description of the getaway vehicle.
Officers found evidence of the robberies a long with a gun in the vehicle.
Fernando Gonzalez, 21, and Cesar Chavez, 19, were detained and identified as the suspects in the five robberies.
They suspects were booked into jail on several counts of robbery.
