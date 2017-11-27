A man was found in southeast Fresno with a gunshot wound to his upper body Monday night, said Fresno police Lt. Steve Card.
Crime

Man sent to hospital after getting shot in southeast Fresno

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

November 27, 2017 10:28 PM

One person was sent to Community Regional Medical Center after being shot in southeast Fresno on Monday, said Fresno police Lt. Steve Card.

About 8:30 p.m., Fresno police received a shot spotter call near Maple and Montecito avenues. Soon after, officers responded to a shooting victim call at Ranchwood Condos where they found a man, who is believed to be 18, with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Card said.

The man appeared to have drove himself from the shots spotter location to the complex. However, Card said the victim may have been with someone when he was shot.

Both the victim and the possible witness are not cooperating, and the victim is in stable condition.

Card said police are searching for a white Chrysler 300 that may have been involved in the shooting. It was last seen going south on Maple Avenue.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 559-498-7867.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

