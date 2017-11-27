Man tried to run away after fatal hit-and-run, but paperwork in car led police to him

Fresno police have made an arrest in Saturday’s fatal hit-and-run where a woman crossing Clovis Avenue was killed.
Deshawn Collins, 25, is in custody in connection with the case, Det. Edward Jansen said. Collins was arrested after officers found paperwork in the car he was driving, which he had recently purchased.
Collins was booked on charges of felony hit and run, driving without a license and not having insurance.
Jansen said that after striking the woman Saturday just before 7 p.m., Collins sped about a quarter-mile to a Citibank near Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road but the driver then ran away through neighboring yards as police closed in.
The woman has not been identified.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
