Drive-by shooting sends man to hospital with critical wound

A man was in critical condition Sunday night after a drive-by shooting in central Fresno, police said.
Lt. Carl McKnight said officers were called to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues just east of First Street after multiple calls of shots fired in the area.
First-responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.
Witnesses said the shooter was in an a 1980s or ’90s blue Ford Mustang with a tan convertible top with four occupants.
Never miss a local story.
Officers were looking at tape from surveillance cameras at the nearby McKinley Market hoping to get more clues.
No other information was immediately available.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
Comments