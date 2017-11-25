Woman dies crossing Fresno street; driver flees pursuing police

A woman was killed Saturday after getting hit by a car as she attempted to cross the road in southeast Fresno, sparking a search for the driver and closing a stretch of Clovis Avenue.
A witness followed the car, a black compact, to a Citibank near Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road but the driver then fled on foot as police closed in.
The driver ran east on Balch Avenue and jumped a fence before officers lost sight, Lt. Carl McKnight said. A police helicopter joined in the search.
Police said the woman, believed to be 49, was found in the southbound lanes of Clovis Avenue just before Kings Canyon. She was hit just before 7 p.m., McKnight said.
A collison reconstruction team was to take over the investigation and determine exactly what happened. The woman, McKnight said, at one point had crossed toward the east side of Clovis Avenue but was returning to the west side of the street.
“Legally in these things, if the (driver) just stopped, it would’ve just been an accident,” McKnight said. “The problem is they took off, which now makes it a crime.”
McKnight said there is no crosswalk where the woman was hit but the street was well-lit. Investigators were planning to search the vehicle to help identify the driver.
