A conversation, a shooting and Fresno’s 50th murder this year

Fresno’s 50th murder took place on Thanksgiving night after what appeared to be a confrontation on Olive Avenue and First Street in central Fresno, police say.
It happened about 11 p.m. Sgt. Sean Biggs said officers sped to the area after getting reports of shots fired. They found Jesse Gomez Jr., 23, lying in front of 1114 N. Sherman Court and tried to render aid with help from emergency workers, but Gomez died at the scene.
Biggs said Gomez had been standing on the sidewalk south of Olive on the west side of First when a male suspect walked up. A conversation ended with the man pulling out a handgun and shooting Gomez, who ran a short distance and fell to the ground. The shooter also ran and is at large.
The 50th murder this year compares to 36 for all of 2016 in the city.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with tips for police can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments