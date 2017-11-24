He fled a Fresno family disturbance and flipped his car on the freeway

A family argument in southwest Fresno ended Friday Morning with a man hospitalized after he fled from police and flipped his vehicle on the freeway.
Police sped to the physical disturbance at a home on Tielman Avenue near Franklin Avenue, close to Roeding Park, about 10:30 a.m. An officer said a man at the disturbance fled officers and sped south on Highway 99. He was followed by a helicopter as he turned onto the transition ramp to Highway 180 west, where he lost control and crashed. Injured in the crash, the man crawled from the vehicle but was taken into custody moments later. Traffic was stopped for about 5 minutes as officers took the man into custody.
Information about the extent of his injuries and the charges that he would face were not immediately available.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
