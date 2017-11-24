City College president seeks to reassure campus after reported sexual assault in parking lot

Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith told the school’s community that students can ask to be escorted to their vehicles when walking alone as the district police department investigates a reported sexual assault on the college’s central Fresno campus in September.
She also said police will increase patrols over the next several weeks.
A student was walking to her car in Parking Lot D near McKinley Avenue when a man reportedly dragged her into the back seat of a silver four-door Nissan Altima and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, with short, dark-brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark jeans and white tennis shoes, and was unshaven, police said.
“Within the last 24 hours, we became aware of a serious incident that was reported to have occurred in September 2017,” Goldsmith wrote in an email sent Wednesday. “Fresno City College takes allegations of sexual assault very seriously.
“Upon learning about these allegations, the college took immediate action to protect the safety of the students, staff and faculty. The (State Center Community College) Police Department launched an immediate investigation through which the facts will be determined and appropriate action taken.”
Goldsmith said specifics of the investigation will not be released “at this time.”
Goldsmith encouraged witnesses to report information regarding any incident of harassment or sexual violence.
Those seeking an escort as well as anyone who sees suspicious activity should call 559-244-6140.
