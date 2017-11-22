Video captures brutal beating and robbery of Fresno street vendor

More Videos 1:15 Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife Pause 1:05 How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving 7:21 YHS homecoming parade 1:41 Suspect in Madera robbery, homicide arrested 0:19 Police hold suspect for witnesses after report of central Fresno gunfire 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:34 She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free 1:39 What's tapsilog? Owner of Filipino restaurant explains Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Street vendor bloodied by attack at gunpoint Footage courtesy of Channel 21 Univision in Fresno shows a brutal attack on and robbery of a street vendor in southeast Fresno on Nov. 19. A resident's security video captured the attack South Holloway and East Kaviland avenues. Police are looking for the two suspects. Footage courtesy of Channel 21 Univision in Fresno shows a brutal attack on and robbery of a street vendor in southeast Fresno on Nov. 19. A resident's security video captured the attack South Holloway and East Kaviland avenues. Police are looking for the two suspects. Channel 21 Univision

