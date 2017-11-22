More Videos

  • Street vendor bloodied by attack at gunpoint

    Footage courtesy of Channel 21 Univision in Fresno shows a brutal attack on and robbery of a street vendor in southeast Fresno on Nov. 19. A resident's security video captured the attack South Holloway and East Kaviland avenues. Police are looking for the two suspects.

Footage courtesy of Channel 21 Univision in Fresno shows a brutal attack on and robbery of a street vendor in southeast Fresno on Nov. 19. A resident's security video captured the attack South Holloway and East Kaviland avenues. Police are looking for the two suspects.
Footage courtesy of Channel 21 Univision in Fresno shows a brutal attack on and robbery of a street vendor in southeast Fresno on Nov. 19. A resident's security video captured the attack South Holloway and East Kaviland avenues. Police are looking for the two suspects. Channel 21 Univision

Crime

Video captures brutal beating and robbery of Fresno street vendor

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

November 22, 2017 01:05 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 10:57 PM

Two suspects who beat a street vendor and robbed him at gunpoint in southeast Fresno remain at large and Fresno police are asking for help to bring them into custody.

The brutal attack was caught on a homeowner’s surveillance video Sunday afternoon at South Holloway and East Kaviland avenues, near the major intersection of South Maple and East Jensen avenues, according to police. The video was first obtained by Channel 21 Univision.

Police said the victim was struck in the head several times by the pair, both of whom appear to be about 18 years old. After the attack, the suspects ran and the victim, who was robbed of a telephone and about $100, was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  • Street vendor bloodied by attack at gunpoint

    Footage courtesy of Channel 21 Univision in Fresno shows a brutal attack on and robbery of a street vendor in southeast Fresno on Nov. 19. A resident's security video captured the attack South Holloway and East Kaviland avenues. Police are looking for the two suspects.

Street vendor bloodied by attack at gunpoint

