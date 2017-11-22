Video captures brutal beating and robbery of Fresno street vendor

Two suspects who beat a street vendor and robbed him at gunpoint in southeast Fresno remain at large and Fresno police are asking for help to bring them into custody.
The brutal attack was caught on a homeowner’s surveillance video Sunday afternoon at South Holloway and East Kaviland avenues, near the major intersection of South Maple and East Jensen avenues, according to police. The video was first obtained by Channel 21 Univision.
Police said the victim was struck in the head several times by the pair, both of whom appear to be about 18 years old. After the attack, the suspects ran and the victim, who was robbed of a telephone and about $100, was taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
