  • Thieves knock over security officer in clothing store parking lot

About 1 p.m. Nov. 17, a security officer from Nordstrom's Rack, 7883 N. Blackstone Ave., was knocked over by thieves in a parking lot. The suspects have been stealing from vehicles in the parking lot, Fresno police said. Anyone with information about the suspects can call police at 559-621-6509 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Crime

Wanted: Crooks who injured security officer outside Nordstrom Rack

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

November 22, 2017 10:46 AM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 11:04 AM

Fresno police are asking for help finding the suspects who injured a security officer Friday at a shopping center in northwest Fresno.

It happened after the officer noticed a break-in behind Nordstrom Rack in the 7800 block of North Blackstone Avenue and confronted the suspects, who were in a white pickup truck.

When the officer tried to retrieve a bag stolen from a nearby van, the pickup driver backed up rapidly, throwing the officer to the ground. The suspects then collided with a parked car before escaping the lot.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

