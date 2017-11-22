Wanted: Crooks who injured security officer outside Nordstrom Rack

Fresno police are asking for help finding the suspects who injured a security officer Friday at a shopping center in northwest Fresno.
It happened after the officer noticed a break-in behind Nordstrom Rack in the 7800 block of North Blackstone Avenue and confronted the suspects, who were in a white pickup truck.
When the officer tried to retrieve a bag stolen from a nearby van, the pickup driver backed up rapidly, throwing the officer to the ground. The suspects then collided with a parked car before escaping the lot.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
