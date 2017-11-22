Second suspect arrested in Bass Lake home invasion that critically injured woman, 77

The second suspect sought in a home-invasion robbery near Bass Lake Saturday night that left a 77-year-old woman critically injured is in custody, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Ray Coleman, 23, was taken into custody following a traffic stop early Wednesday near Old Central Camp Road and Road 222, south of Bass Lake and not far from the crime scene.
The robbery happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 36000 block of Cedar Lane. The woman and her son were home when someone knocked on the door. Two suspects forced their way into the home.
Monday, 18-year-old Alvin McDonald III of North Fork was arrested in connection with the crime.
Coleman was previously arrested after a bar fight ended in gunfire in North Fork in January 2016. He turned himself into authorities in the incident, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputies were dispatched to the Buckhorn Bar at Road 22 and Weatherly Lane about a fight with shots fired.
The fight started after an argument erupted inside the bar and then moved out into the parking lot, where it escalated and then sparked gunfire. Before deputies arrived, three men fled the scene. No one was hit by gunfire.
The investigation of the home invasion is continuing. Anyone who may have any information regarding this case is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.
