They were drinking together before an argument ended with one shot in chest, police say

A man was hospitalized Monday night after being shot in the chest at a Sanger home, police said.
At 8:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the 1300 block of J Street for a shooting victim call. Officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said prior to the shooting, the victim and the suspect were drinking together and got into an argument. The suspect then grabbed a shotgun and shot the victim.
The suspect fled the scene and the victim was sent to Community Regional Medical Center.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
