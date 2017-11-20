Crime

They were drinking together before an argument ended with one shot in chest, police say

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

November 20, 2017 11:05 PM

A man was hospitalized Monday night after being shot in the chest at a Sanger home, police said.

At 8:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the 1300 block of J Street for a shooting victim call. Officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said prior to the shooting, the victim and the suspect were drinking together and got into an argument. The suspect then grabbed a shotgun and shot the victim.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was sent to Community Regional Medical Center.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

