Give me a firing squad, says man who killed his fiancée. The judge disagreed

Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects.

Maybe you’ve seen these guys caught on camera. If you have, the Fresno Police Department would like to know because on Nov. 10, 2017 they were recorded at a home in the area of north Channing Ave. and west Alluvial Ave. in Fresno. The victim, who was home at the time, reported hearing glass breaking and discovered a broken door. Call (559) 498-STOP if you information.