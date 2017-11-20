Give me a firing squad, says man who killed his fiancée. The judge disagreed

A Fresno man was sentenced Monday to 40 years to life in prison for killing his fiancée inside his home two years ago during an argument over a can of cat food.
For 25 minutes, Stanley Pipes read his “statement of contrition” in Fresno County Superior Court for killing 62-year-old Kristie Claassen in December 2015. During his trial, Pipes testified that he was in “a dream-like state” when he shot and killed Claassen in December 2015.
In his speech, Pipes, who turns 57 on Tuesday, talked about asking for God’s forgiveness, his clinical research into psychiatry and psychology, and Swiss psychologist Carl Jung’s 1933 book “Modern Man in Search of a Soul.”
Pipes also praised prosecutor Gabriel Brickey for an “eloquent closing argument” that led to his conviction and said he would not object to being blindfolded, given a cigarette and killed by a firing squad.
“My payment has come due,” he said.
I heard regret.
Judge Jonathan Conklin
When he finished talking, Judge Jonathan Conklin told Pipes that though his speech was about contrition, he never uttered a word about remorse. “I heard regret,” Conklin told Pipes.
Conklin also scolded Pipes for saying the evidence that led to his conviction was weak and that the victim should share blame in her death. “You pulled the trigger. You are solely responsible for her murder,” Conklin said before sending Pipes to prison.
In May, a jury deliberated over two days before finding Pipes guilty of second-degree murder.
During Pipes’ trial, Brickey said Pipes killed Claassen during the morning of Dec. 28, 2015, inside Pipes’ home on Rogers Lane near Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue. He told the jury that Pipes sneaked up behind Claassen and shot her behind the left ear with a .357 Ruger revolver. Pipes then fired several more shots into her head and chest, Brickey said.
After the shooting, Pipes called relatives and told them that he had killed Claassen, Brickey said. After the relatives alerted police, detectives went to Pipes’ home and found him lying on a couch with the revolver near his right hand, contemplating suicide. Detectives also found a note in which Pipes said he shot Claassen, Brickey told the jury.
Fresno defense attorney Salvatore “Sal” Sciandra said Pipes and Claassen had a stormy, on-and-off relationship for about 2 1/2 years and that Pipes had been been depressed ever since his wife, Marilyn Pipes, died in April 2013.
Pipes killed Claassen on Dec. 28, 2015, inside Pipes’ home on Rogers Lane near Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue in southeast Fresno.
Pipes testified he truly loved Claassen and they were engaged in October 2015. But over the next few months he became unhappy with her, because he said he feared she was only after his home and money.
On the day of the killing, Pipes found his mother’s identification card on a copier inside his home. Pipes said Claassen denied getting the identification card, but Pipes told the jury: “I felt a certain level of betrayal. I knew she was lying.”
He said he felt a tremendous amount of “anxiety and dread.” He remembered arguing with Claassen about feeding the cats. He said they had a tug-of-war over the cat food dish and Claassen fell. He said he got upset when Claassen threatened to call police and accuse him of domestic violence.
“I began to sense time slowing down.” Pipes told the jury. “ I felt a certain detachment. I felt I was in a dream-like state, as though I was outside myself.”
Pipes testified that he believed Claassen “had a plan to take control of my finances” and that he no longer had control of his actions when he shot her multiple times. “I felt like I was watching a movie and waiting for the next scene,” he told the jury.
