One arrested after woman, 77, injured in home invasion near Bass Lake

An 18-year-old North Fork man is in custody in the Saturday robbery of a Bass Lake-area home that left a 77-year-old woman in serious condition.
He was identified as Alvin McDonald III, 18. A second suspect who is at large was named as Ray Coleman, 23, also of North Fork.
Lt. Bill Ward reported that the robbery happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 36000 block of Cedar Lane. Ward said the woman and her son were home when someone knocked on the door. Two suspects forced their way into the home.
One of the bandits was wearing a mask and both were wearing hoodies. The pair ransacked the home and took a handgun before running away. McDonald was booked on charges of attempted murder, robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm, elder abuse, conspiracy, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. Coleman is sought on the same charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
