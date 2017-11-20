Devon Tarrell Crocketts
Homicide suspect arrested at gunpoint in Merced County, CHP reports

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

November 20, 2017 10:02 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

A 23-year-old Fresno man suspected of killing a woman in a Concord hotel room was arrested a gunpoint early Monday outside Atwater, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Devon Tarrell Crocketts was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Monday near the Atwater-Merced Expressway on southbound Highway 99 in Merced County, CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said in a telephone interview.

Officers received a call just after midnight from Concord Police Department investigators naming Crocketts as a suspect in the death of a woman at a Best Western hotel on Clayton Road from Sunday. Investigators believe the woman killed may have been Crockett’s girlfriend, the CHP said.

Officers traced Crocketts’ cellphone to the area of Highway 99 in Merced County. CHP officers quickly spotted a 2015 blue Chrysler 200 driven by Crocketts. Officers stopped the car along the highway and arrested Crocketts at gunpoint, Zuniga confirmed.

Crocketts also was wanted on a felony warrant out of Fresno, the CHP said. Details of the warrant were not immediately available.

Officers said Crocketts would be turned over to the Concord Police Department.

This is a developing story.

