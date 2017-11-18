As he showered, they kicked in the door. Now the man who shot him has been convicted

A Dinuba man was convicted Friday of attempted murder for his part in an attempted home invasion robbery where a man was shot, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.
Enrique Carrizales, 29, was convicted on one count of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, two counts of attempted home invasion robbery, one count of active gang participation and one count of gang conspiracy to commit the crimes.
According to court documents, Carrizales, along with four other gang members, kicked in the door of a home on the night of Feb. 26, 2013. A man was in the shower and his family was working on a school project at the time.
The man got out of the shower and wrestled a gun away from one of the gang members, but was shot in the shoulder. As the man stepped into the hallway, Carrizales shot him in the stomach with a shotgun, the district attorney’s office said.
Never miss a local story.
Carrizales and the other gang members demanded money unsuccessfully, then fled the scene. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies stopped two vehicles as they drove away from the area, but Carrizales managed to escape. One of the other gang members identified Carrizales and he was later captured in Washington state.
The man who was shot recovered after multiple surgeries, the DA’s office said.
Carrizales will be sentenced on Dec. 19. He faces multiple life sentences, the DA’s office said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments