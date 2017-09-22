From left, Elizabeth Fuller, 28, and Steven Hawley, 44
From left, Elizabeth Fuller, 28, and Steven Hawley, 44 VISALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
From left, Elizabeth Fuller, 28, and Steven Hawley, 44 VISALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Crime

When the anti-theft employee said stop, a suspect pulled out pepper spray

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

September 22, 2017 3:51 PM

A man and a woman are accused of robbing a Kohl’s store on South Mooney Boulevard and dousing the employee who tried to stop them with pepper spray, Visalia police said.

The incident happened Aug. 31, but the two suspects were not arrested until Thursday night when they were involved in a disturbance at a Walmart on East Noble Avenue.

Steven Hawley, 44, and Elizabeth Fuller, 28, were arrested about 8:15 p.m. Police identified them as the suspects in the Kohl’s robbery.

In that robbery, police said, Hawley and Fuller are accused of leaving without paying for miscellaneous items. When a theft prevention employee stopped them, Fuller used the pepper spray on the employee before she and Hawley fled.

They were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of armed robbery and conspiracy, and several drug and weapons violations.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 0:26

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno
Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley
Fresno street brawl over a woman sends man to the hospital 1:14

Fresno street brawl over a woman sends man to the hospital

View More Video