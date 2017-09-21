He was convicted of rape. Then he gets a job guarding a rape counseling center.

An ex-con who served time in prison for two rapes in Madera County found work as a security guard assigned to a rape counseling center in Fresno.
The incongruous gig for Damon Mandrel Rodgers, 40, of Fresno, ended in mid-July when he was arrested. Now he’s going back to state prison.
But not for as long as he should be, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.
Rodgers was facing 25 years to life until Judge Wayne Ellison made a “judicial settlement offer” in the case despite objections by the prosecutor, the office said in a news release Thursday.
“He will be sentenced to only six years in state prison” at the Oct. 24 sentencing, it said.
How Rodgers ended up guarding Rape Counseling Services in downtown Fresno is not detailed in the news release.
ABC30 reported that Rodgers was employed by a security guard company and used a variation of his name to pass a background check.
He had been assigned to the counseling center but was arrested July 27 when authorities found him with a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a baton, pepper spray and a concealed knife, the District Attorney’s Office said.
On Wednesday, Rodgers pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of a billy and possession of tear gas by a felon.
He also admitted he had been convicted of three “strike priors” under the Three Strikes law, the District Attorney’s Office said. In 1997, Rodgers was convicted of two counts of forcible rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape.
In one rape, he put a handgun to the forehead of a 15-year-old girl and threatened to kill her if she said anything or screamed, led her to an apartment and raped her while threatening to kill her, the District Attorney’s Office said.
In the second rape, he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot a 16-year-old girl if she yelled or screamed. He forced her into a dark alley, raped her and threatened to shoot her, the District Attorney’s Office said.
He also tried to rape a 17-year-old girl by using a ruse to separate her from a friend. He grabbed her from behind, put one hand over her waist and another over her mouth, but she broke free.
He was previously sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments