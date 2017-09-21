Calwa mother’s boyfriend arrested in toddler’s death

Gage Hurtado, the boyfriend of a Calwa mother whose toddler died Wednesday, has been arrested in connection to the boy’s death, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Hurtado, 24, is in Fresno County Jail on $500,000 bail on suspicion of assault likely to cause death to a child.
An autopsy conducted on the child, identified as Julius Lopez, 23 months, revealed the child died from blunt force trauma, said Tony Botti, a spokesman for Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Fresno police received a 911 call from Hurtado Wednesday morning regarding the child’s injury. Paramedics arrived at the apartment on Ninth Street and tried to revive the boy but were unsuccessful.
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies took over the investigation since the apartment is in an unincorporated area. Detectives detained Hurtado and the boy’s mother for questioning. The mother later was released, and Hurtado was arrested, Botti said.
Detectives are working to determine what weapon was used to injure the child and the motive behind the assault. The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office plans to send the case to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Friday for review.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215. Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, bcalix@fresnobee.com, @BriannaCalix
