Clovis police arrest 3 in burglary after high-speed pursuit

Two men and a juvenile were arrested Thursday after an early-morning high-speed pursuit from Clovis to Sanger following an interrupted vehicle burglary.
Clovis police spokesman Ty Wood said officers were called to the Shaw and Fowler area about 2:15 a.m. regarding suspicious activity in a neighbor’s driveway. As they arrived, a green pickup sped away with its lights off. While trying to elude police, the truck hit a fence. Police rammed the pickup near Sanger to stop it and found rims and tires belonging to the victim in the vehicle.
Arrested were Abinadab Amavizca-Rendon and Gregory Santiago-Bautista, both 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile. The men were booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property and other charges. The juvenile was booking into the Juvenile Justice Facility on the same charges.
Officers later served a warrant at a suspect’s house and found evidence of additional crimes.
