Crime

Police say they’ve solved a midsummer murder mystery, with 2 now under arrest

By Lewis Griswold

September 21, 2017 1:21 PM

The mysterious homicide of Brajoni Freeman, 32, of Fresno, who was found unconscious and bleeding July 19 in his apartment, has been solved, Fresno police said Thursday.

Two gang members are now under arrest.

The victim was found by his girlfriend inside the apartment at 4493 E. Sierra Madre Ave. a half-block from Fresno State, but neither the victim or the suspects are affiliated with the college, police said. Freeman died the next day of a single gunshot wound.

Arrested were Marquise Graves, 24, and Jahleel McGruder, 27, of Fresno. Both are Northside Pleasant Street gang members, police said.

The motive for the shooting is not being made public. The victim was self-employed as a barber out of his home, and police said he was loved by his neighbors.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

