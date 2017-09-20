Second man arrested more than a year after fatal Fresno stabbing

A Hemet man was arrested Tuesday as the second suspect linked to a 2016 murder case, Fresno police said.
Jordan Embrey, 27, was taken into custody on a murder warrant at his workplace in Fontana.
On March 24, 2016, officers responded to the Welcome Inn Motel on 777 N. Parkway Drive regarding a stabbing.
Hector Torres, 27, of Fresno was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center.
It was announced at the time that two suspects were being sought. Police had identified Juan Carlos Luna, 29, as the man they believed stabbed Torres. Luna was arrested April 7 of that year.
Embrey, suspected of being inside the room at the time of the stabbing, was booked into the Fresno County Jail. Luna remains in custody.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
