Tulare County robbery suspects’ heists range as far as Nebraska

A pair of armed robbers on a crime spree that ranges from Tulare County to Dodge City, Nebraska top the Tulare County Sheriff’s most wanted list.
Homero Palomino Ontiveros, 32, and Ulises Medina, 24, both of Earlimart are wanted in connection with robberies in Porterville, Lindsay and Bakersfield as well another heist in Fremont, Nebraska.
Ontiveros is 5-feet, 10 inches tall and 150 to 170 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous, as is Medina, 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 155 to 170 pounds. Both are described as Hispanic with brown hair and eyes. In addition to the Tulare County Sheiff, authorities in Nebraska are seeking their arrest.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
