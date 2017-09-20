Homero Palomino Ontiveros
Homero Palomino Ontiveros Tulare County Sheriff’s Office
Homero Palomino Ontiveros Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Tulare County robbery suspects’ heists range as far as Nebraska

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 20, 2017 1:14 PM

A pair of armed robbers on a crime spree that ranges from Tulare County to Dodge City, Nebraska top the Tulare County Sheriff’s most wanted list.

Homero Palomino Ontiveros, 32, and Ulises Medina, 24, both of Earlimart are wanted in connection with robberies in Porterville, Lindsay and Bakersfield as well another heist in Fremont, Nebraska.

Ontiveros is 5-feet, 10 inches tall and 150 to 170 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous, as is Medina, 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 155 to 170 pounds. Both are described as Hispanic with brown hair and eyes. In addition to the Tulare County Sheiff, authorities in Nebraska are seeking their arrest.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 0:26

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno
Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley
Fresno street brawl over a woman sends man to the hospital 1:14

Fresno street brawl over a woman sends man to the hospital

View More Video