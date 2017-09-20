More Videos

  • Fresno County deputies investigating dead of infant

    Fresno County sheriff's spokesman Toni Botti gives details about authorities finding a dead child in an apartment in Calwa on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Fresno County sheriff's spokesman Toni Botti gives details about authorities finding a dead child in an apartment in Calwa on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Jim Guy jguy@fresnobee.com
Fresno County sheriff's spokesman Toni Botti gives details about authorities finding a dead child in an apartment in Calwa on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Jim Guy jguy@fresnobee.com

Crime

Infant found dead in apartment. Man and woman detained by Fresno County deputies

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 20, 2017 11:02 AM

Fresno County sheriff's detectives on Wednesday were investigating the death of an infant in Calwa. A man and a woman have been detained.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the boy, who was almost 2 years old, died about 9:30 a.m. in an apartment in the 2500 block of South Ninth Street, southeast of Fresno.

The incident was first reported to Fresno police as a call for help. When officers arrived, they found the child was not breathing and began CPR. Paramedics arrived a short time later and tried unsuccessfully to revive the child.

The case was turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office because deputies have jurisdiction there.

Botti said homicide detectives are attempting to determine whether the man and the woman, who were in the home at the time the child began having a medical emergency, should face charges. Botti said the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

