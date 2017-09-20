Infant found dead in apartment. Man and woman detained by Fresno County deputies

Fresno County sheriff's detectives on Wednesday were investigating the death of an infant in Calwa. A man and a woman have been detained.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the boy, who was almost 2 years old, died about 9:30 a.m. in an apartment in the 2500 block of South Ninth Street, southeast of Fresno.
The incident was first reported to Fresno police as a call for help. When officers arrived, they found the child was not breathing and began CPR. Paramedics arrived a short time later and tried unsuccessfully to revive the child.
The case was turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office because deputies have jurisdiction there.
Botti said homicide detectives are attempting to determine whether the man and the woman, who were in the home at the time the child began having a medical emergency, should face charges. Botti said the investigation is in its preliminary stages.
Comments