More Videos

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

Pause
Body armor saves officer from knife attack 1:40

Body armor saves officer from knife attack

Watch temperatures cool down in the Central Valley this week 0:27

Watch temperatures cool down in the Central Valley this week

Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:02

Big changes are underway in the Tower District

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims describes a new online tool for emergencies 0:46

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims describes a new online tool for emergencies

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game 1:48

GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 2:13

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street?

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

Watch the California National Guard's action-packed training exercise at Camp Roberts 1:05

Watch the California National Guard's action-packed training exercise at Camp Roberts

  • Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno

    Fresno police detain a man following a shooting at Arthur and Valencia avenues in southwest Fresno on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2017.

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno

Fresno police detain a man following a shooting at Arthur and Valencia avenues in southwest Fresno on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2017.
Jim Guy jguy@fresnobee.com
Public's help sought to identify Madera store robbers

Crime

Public's help sought to identify Madera store robbers

Madera police are asking for the public's help to identify two people who robbed the El Amigo Market at 133 E. Central Ave. about 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. One of the suspects entered the store with a black semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information should call Detective Garibay at 559-675-4248 or Crime stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Police seek credit card thief

Crime

Police seek credit card thief

Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole a wallet from a victim's unlocked car. The suspect then used the the stolen credit cards. Anyone with information should contact detectives at (559) 621-6434 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Fresno police seek ATM robbery suspect

Crime

Fresno police seek ATM robbery suspect

Fresno police are looking for a suspect who pushed a woman out of the way at an ATM on Shields and Millbrook and took her money. Anyone with information should contact Detective Miguel Archan at 559-621-2072 or Fresno Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.

Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal

Crime

Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal

Madera police have arrested a man on suspicion of felony vandalism after a local business reported multiple vehicles had been vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Surveillance video caught the man throwing rocks on two occasions. Police recognized and arrested David Salazar on suspicion of felony vandalism.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Crime

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. In Fresno you can report some crimes online: https://www.fresno.gov/police/police-online-reporting-system