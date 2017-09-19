Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who committed a burglary in Squaw Valley. They were captured on a video doorbell security system. At least two of the suspects are shown holding handguns.
After a brief appearance in Fresno County Superior Court Richard Beshwate, attorney for accused spree killer Kori Ali Muhammad, talks about the competency process for his client. A jury will decide whether Muhammad is mentally competent to stand trial. The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 13.
Madera police are asking for the public's help to identify two people who robbed the El Amigo Market at 133 E. Central Ave. about 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. One of the suspects entered the store with a black semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information should call Detective Garibay at 559-675-4248 or Crime stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole a wallet from a victim's unlocked car. The suspect then used the the stolen credit cards. Anyone with information should contact detectives at (559) 621-6434 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Fresno police are looking for a suspect who pushed a woman out of the way at an ATM on Shields and Millbrook and took her money. Anyone with information should contact Detective Miguel Archan at 559-621-2072 or Fresno Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.
Madera police have arrested a man on suspicion of felony vandalism after a local business reported multiple vehicles had been vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Surveillance video caught the man throwing rocks on two occasions. Police recognized and arrested David Salazar on suspicion of felony vandalism.
Are they sharing a teal hoodie? The Madera Police Department used its Facebook page to post this video of two suspects trying to pry open a steel door to Madera Medical Pharmacy. When one suspect fails, the other gives it a shot. If you can provide information about the incident call CrimeStoppers at 559-498-STOP.
The Fresno Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary that took place July 27, 2017 at the Sunset Square Shopping Center on N. West Ave. and W. Herndon Ave. This video was originally posted to the department's Facebook page @FresnoPoliceDepartment. You are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Roger Wilson speaks to the media Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, after a Fresno County court appearance by his client, sheriff's detective Jared Mullis, who is charged with manslaughter in the accidental shooting of sheriff's Sgt. Rod Lucas last year.
The Fresno Police Department is seeking the name of a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred July 25, 2017 at 4612 E Nevada Ave., Fresno. The department posted this video to its Facebook page @FresnoPoliceDepartment. Call 559-498-STOP if you can provide assistance.
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. In Fresno you can report some crimes online: https://www.fresno.gov/police/police-online-reporting-system