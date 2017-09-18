unknown
Detectives ask for help in finding shooter who murdered man in Orange Cove

By Carmen George

cgeorge@fresnobee.com

September 18, 2017 3:43 PM

A 23-year-old Orange Cove man was shot and killed Sunday evening and detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.

Orange Cove police found Anthony Valdivia with a gunshot wound outside T&J gas station at Anchor Avenue and Park Boulevard in Orange Cove shortly before 5 p.m., said Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Valdivia was pronounced dead soon after at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Authorities were told that people in a dark-colored car were seen fleeing the scene of the crime. Botti said the motive for the shooting is unknown and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge

