Crime

They chased a bicycle thief. He put a bullet hole in their car, police said

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 18, 2017 09:35 AM

UPDATED September 18, 2017 09:53 AM

A thief opened fire on his pursuers after they caught him stealing a bicycle from a garage early Monday in Visalia, police reported.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. near the 1900 block of North Park Street. Police say the victims jumped in their car after seeing a man steal the bike from their open garage.

They confronted him in the area of West Buena Vista Avenue and North Conyer Street, where the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired one round, striking the car.

The victims recovered the bicycle and the suspect escaped on foot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police describe hit-and-run that injured motor scooter rider

    Fresno police Capt. Burke Farrah gives details about a hit-and-run at Blackstone and Bullard avenues that sent a female motor scooter rider to a hospital Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Police describe hit-and-run that injured motor scooter rider

Police describe hit-and-run that injured motor scooter rider 0:54

Police describe hit-and-run that injured motor scooter rider
Suspects in jewelry story robbery bring a baby along 0:50

Suspects in jewelry story robbery bring a baby along
Camera captures suspect stealing tools from parked PG&E vehicles 0:31

Camera captures suspect stealing tools from parked PG&E vehicles

View More Video