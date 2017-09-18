They chased a bicycle thief. He put a bullet hole in their car, police said

A thief opened fire on his pursuers after they caught him stealing a bicycle from a garage early Monday in Visalia, police reported.
The incident happened about 2 a.m. near the 1900 block of North Park Street. Police say the victims jumped in their car after seeing a man steal the bike from their open garage.
They confronted him in the area of West Buena Vista Avenue and North Conyer Street, where the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired one round, striking the car.
The victims recovered the bicycle and the suspect escaped on foot.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
