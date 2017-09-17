Visalia woman arrested after a man was stabbed in the hand

A 57-year-old Visalia woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a man was stabbed in the hand, Visalia police reported.
Visalia police were called to a home in the 2800 block of East St. Johns Parkway about 12:40 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a man and a woman. Officers found the man outside with a knife wound to his hand. He told police he had been attacked by the woman, who was inside the home.
Police ordered the woman out of the house, but she refused, resulting in a short standoff. The woman was finally met at the front door and taken into custody, police said.
Kathleen French was booked into the county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.
