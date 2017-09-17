A Strathmore liquor store was robbed by gunpoint on Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2017. Authorities are still searching for suspects.
Crime

A liquor store was robbed by gunpoint in the middle of the day. Do you know who did it?

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

September 17, 2017 1:33 PM

Employees at a liquor store in Strathmore were held up by gunpoint Friday afternoon, and the suspects are still on the loose, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

Several people entered Strathmore Liquor on Orange Belt Drive between 1:50 and 2:05 p.m. Friday, armed with handguns and threatened employees, the sheriff’s department said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the suspects ran to a waiting gray or silver car and fled. No one was injured during the robbery.

The identities of the suspects are unknown at this time, the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218. Anonymous tips are accepted at tsco@tipnow.com or by texting or leaving a voicemail at 559-725-4194.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

