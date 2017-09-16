Property crimes detectives in Visalia are searching for a suspect who allegedly smashed windows and doors to the museum at Mooney Grove Park Friday night.
Property crimes detectives in Visalia are searching for a suspect who allegedly smashed windows and doors to the museum at Mooney Grove Park Friday night.
Property crimes detectives in Visalia are searching for a suspect who allegedly smashed windows and doors to the museum at Mooney Grove Park Friday night.

Crime

Mooney Grove Park museum in Visalia vandalized

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

September 16, 2017 9:06 AM

Property crimes detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly smashed windows and doors to the museum at Visalia’s Mooney Grove Park on Friday evening.

An estimated $5,000 in damage was caused after an unknown person gained access inside the museum. Glass display cases inside were also shattered, Visalia police said.

It was not clear if the suspect took anything from the museum. The reported burglary happened just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s anonymous tip line: 559-713-4738.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley
Fresno street brawl over a woman sends man to the hospital 1:14

Fresno street brawl over a woman sends man to the hospital

Attorney for accused spree killer Kori Muhammad talks about competency process 2:11

Attorney for accused spree killer Kori Muhammad talks about competency process

View More Video