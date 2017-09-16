Mooney Grove Park museum in Visalia vandalized

Property crimes detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly smashed windows and doors to the museum at Visalia’s Mooney Grove Park on Friday evening.
An estimated $5,000 in damage was caused after an unknown person gained access inside the museum. Glass display cases inside were also shattered, Visalia police said.
It was not clear if the suspect took anything from the museum. The reported burglary happened just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s anonymous tip line: 559-713-4738.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments