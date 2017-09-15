Kurt Strazdins
Crime

A crash led Fresno law enforcement in two directions, but possibly to a robbery suspect

By Ashleigh Panoo

September 15, 2017 10:17 PM

The sound of a two-car crash Friday night led a pair of law-enforcement officers to a man they believe was drunk and who earlier may have committed a robbery.

It happened just before 6:20 p.m., with the man and a passenger in a gray BMW headed east on Olive Avenue. Near the intersection with Weber, the BMW hit a Kia Soul, Fresno police Sgt. Rudy Tafoya said.

Officers in the area and a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy heard the crash and rushed to help, Tafoya said. They saw two men abandon the BMW in the middle of the road and run in opposite directions.

As the deputy pursued the passenger south, a police officer went after the driver. Both were caught, Tafoya said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI/hit and run. The passenger had a head injury and was taken to the hospital.

Inside the Kia Soul was a 50-year-old woman and 8-year-old boy, though both were uninjured, according to Tafoya.

The sheriff’s deputy recognized the BMW as possibly being linked to a robbery in the county about a half an hour earlier, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

An investigation was continuing. Neither man’s name was released.

