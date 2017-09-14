SW Fresno school locked down, man wounded by gunfire nearby

Martin Luther King Elementary school in southwest Fresno was locked down briefly after the police gunshot detection system recorded multiple rounds fired, and a man went to a hospital with a bullet wound about the same time Thursday morning.
The incident took place about 8:30 a.m. Lt. Mark Hudson said the shots came from an apartment complex at Martin Luther King and East Florence Avenue, about a block from the school. The man showed up with the wound at Community Regional Medical Center a short time later.
Police went to the hospital to question the man.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments