SW Fresno school locked down, man wounded by gunfire nearby

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 14, 2017 9:32 AM

Martin Luther King Elementary school in southwest Fresno was locked down briefly after the police gunshot detection system recorded multiple rounds fired, and a man went to a hospital with a bullet wound about the same time Thursday morning.

The incident took place about 8:30 a.m. Lt. Mark Hudson said the shots came from an apartment complex at Martin Luther King and East Florence Avenue, about a block from the school. The man showed up with the wound at Community Regional Medical Center a short time later.

Police went to the hospital to question the man.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

