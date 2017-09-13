Recognize burglars in this video? Fresno County detectives want to hear from you

More Videos

Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

Pause
Fresno police seek ATM robbery suspect 0:26

Fresno police seek ATM robbery suspect

Police seek credit card thief 0:47

Police seek credit card thief

Attorney for accused spree killer Kori Muhammad talks about competency process 2:11

Attorney for accused spree killer Kori Muhammad talks about competency process

Fresno Unified meeting draws critics and supporters of embattled board president 0:44

Fresno Unified meeting draws critics and supporters of embattled board president

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno 2:16

Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno

Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act 2:53

Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act

Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall 2:01

Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp an overnight sensation for MNF debut 1:19

ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp an overnight sensation for MNF debut

  • Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

    The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who committed a burglary in Squaw Valley. They were captured on a video doorbell security system. At least two of the suspects are shown holding handguns.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who committed a burglary in Squaw Valley. They were captured on a video doorbell security system. At least two of the suspects are shown holding handguns. Fresno County Sheriff
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who committed a burglary in Squaw Valley. They were captured on a video doorbell security system. At least two of the suspects are shown holding handguns. Fresno County Sheriff

Crime

Recognize burglars in this video? Fresno County detectives want to hear from you

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

September 13, 2017 5:53 PM

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives want tips from the public to identify three men who broke into a home in Squaw Valley. The break-in was caught on surveillance video.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. Aug. 31 at a home in the 45000 block of Old Sand Creek Road.

Three men who appear to be in their early 20s walked onto the property and scanned the area to see if anyone was around.

The video shows one man kicking open the front door. Another man who has large ear lobe plugs or “tunnels” served as the lookout for a brief time.

All three left the home carrying stolen items and at least two men were holding handguns. They may have parked a Honda Civic nearby to use as the getaway car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Detective Michael Clark at 559-600-8058.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. All tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Refer to case No. 17-12755.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

View More Video