Recognize burglars in this video? Fresno County detectives want to hear from you

More Videos 0:47 Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley Pause 0:26 Fresno police seek ATM robbery suspect 0:47 Police seek credit card thief 2:11 Attorney for accused spree killer Kori Muhammad talks about competency process 0:44 Fresno Unified meeting draws critics and supporters of embattled board president 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 2:16 Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno 2:53 Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act 2:01 Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall 1:19 ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp an overnight sensation for MNF debut Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who committed a burglary in Squaw Valley. They were captured on a video doorbell security system. At least two of the suspects are shown holding handguns. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who committed a burglary in Squaw Valley. They were captured on a video doorbell security system. At least two of the suspects are shown holding handguns. Fresno County Sheriff

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who committed a burglary in Squaw Valley. They were captured on a video doorbell security system. At least two of the suspects are shown holding handguns. Fresno County Sheriff