Recognize burglars in this video? Fresno County detectives want to hear from you

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives want tips from the public to identify three men who broke into a home in Squaw Valley. The break-in was caught on surveillance video.
The incident happened about 7 a.m. Aug. 31 at a home in the 45000 block of Old Sand Creek Road.
Three men who appear to be in their early 20s walked onto the property and scanned the area to see if anyone was around.
The video shows one man kicking open the front door. Another man who has large ear lobe plugs or “tunnels” served as the lookout for a brief time.
All three left the home carrying stolen items and at least two men were holding handguns. They may have parked a Honda Civic nearby to use as the getaway car.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Detective Michael Clark at 559-600-8058.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. All tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Refer to case No. 17-12755.
