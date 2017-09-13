More Videos

  Fresno police seek ATM robbery suspect

    Fresno police are looking for a suspect who pushed a woman out of the way at an ATM on Shields and Millbrook and took her money. Anyone with information should contact Detective Miguel Archan at 559-621-2072 or Fresno Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.

Crime

Fresno police seek bandits who target ATM customers when they go for money

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 13, 2017 5:32 PM

Police on Wednesday released a video of a pair of bandits who have struck at least two ATMs in the Fresno area.

The machines involved were at a Noble Credit Union at Shields and Millbrook avenues and a Bank of America in the 4400 block of East Tulare Avenue. Both robberies took place on Aug. 23.

In the first video, the robber – described as a 30-year-old white male between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 200 to 220 pounds and with long hair – pushed the female victim out of the way and took her cash.

In the second video, the robber, thought to be white or Hispanic about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, brandished a firearm to take cash.

Police believe the two work together. Anyone with information about the bandits is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

