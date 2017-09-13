Fresno police seek bandits who target ATM customers when they go for money

More Videos 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air Pause 0:44 Fresno Unified meeting draws critics and supporters of embattled board president 0:47 Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:26 Fresno police seek ATM robbery suspect 1:51 Check out this waterspout that formed over Lake Tahoe 2:16 Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno 2:53 Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act 2:01 Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall 1:12 Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' 1:25 Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fresno police seek ATM robbery suspect Fresno police are looking for a suspect who pushed a woman out of the way at an ATM on Shields and Millbrook and took her money. Anyone with information should contact Detective Miguel Archan at 559-621-2072 or Fresno Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.

