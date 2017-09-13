Two inmates get into a fight in the yard at Corcoran prison. One is now dead.

An inmate at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran is dead after being chased and stabbed by another inmate, the prison said Wednesday.
Dennis Cruz, 28, was chased by inmate Jonathan Lewis, 35, about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday while both were in the outdoor yard of Facility 3B. When they got into a fight, Lewis pulled out an inmate-made weapon and stabbed Cruz, officials said.
Correctional officers used pepper spray to stop the attack. They administered CPR but Cruz was pronounced dead at 11:10 a.m.
Cruz was serving a six-year sentence for second-degree robbery in Los Angeles County and a six-year sentence for carjacking in Riverside County. He had been in prison since 2009.
Lewis has been in prison since 2006. He is serving a 16-year sentence from San Diego County for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and was serving a four-year sentence from Kings County for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon.
Lewis has been placed in administrative segregation and faces murder charges.
