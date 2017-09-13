Concentrated effort cuts Fresno crime by 9.3% in latest report, police Chief Jerry Dyer says

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer credited a concentrated effort by his officers for a 9.3 percent drop in overall crime in the city in the past month.
The chief, who crunches numbers with his command staff during a monthly “Crime View” session covering the prior 28 days, reported the results to the news media Tuesday afternoon. Among the highlights:
▪ There has not been a murder in the city since Aug. 5, good news after an unsettling year that saw the rate climb by about 70 percent over 2016. The chief tipped his hat to officers, calling the reversal “the result of very good police work.”
▪ In August, the department listed 32 “most wanted” suspects sought for violent crimes. Dyer said all 32 were arrested. “That’s incredible work,” he said. “100 percent.”
▪ A breakdown of violent crime numbers also shows that so far this year, there is a 12.6 percent drop in rapes, a 13.1 percent drop in robberies, and 8.3 percent drop in aggravated assault.
▪ The chief also highlighted a decline in shootings, after a disturbing spike in July, when there were 42. The numbers for August dipped to 33 and in the latest 28-day period fell again to 26, for a 38 percent decline in the three reporting periods.
Among property crimes, there has been an overall 2 percent drop so far this year, although burglaries are up 6 percent and vehicle burglaries have risen 1 percent. Auto theft, which has long vexed Fresno, is down by 15.6 percent.
