Water park visitor charged with indecent exposure at the wave pool

Robert Jack King, 52, of Clovis has been charged with one felony count of indecent exposure with a prior conviction for an incident at a water park, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
On June 26, King was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for allegedly exposing himself at Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis.
The District Attorney’s Office said he was convicted of misdemeanor indecent exposure in 1994.
If convicted, King faces up to three years in custody and would have to register as a sex offender.
According to witness accounts and sheriff’s office reports, he was allegedly touching his exposed genitalia with his hand as he was seated near the wave pool. The act was allegedly witnessed by several children under age 10, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
King is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18 in Fresno County Superior Court.
