Lawyer says photos prove man who wore Fresno State’s TimeOut suit didn’t grope women

A judge on Wednesday delayed the sentencing of a Fresno man who once played the role of Fresno State mascot TimeOut after his lawyer said he has proof that Deandre JeanPierre is innocent of sexual battery charges – time-stamped photographs that show JeanPierre was in Stockton when the attacks occurred near the university campus.
Fresno defense lawyer Franz Criego said in Fresno County Superior Court the photographs also show JeanPierre, 23, wearing a T-shirt, pants and no Afro hairdo. The two victims told police that the person who groped them wore a jumpsuit and an Afro, Criego said.
Judge John Vogt gave the prosecution until Sept. 23 to respond to Criego’s motion for a new trial based on the photographs. Meantime, JeanPierre will remain in jail until a hearing on the motion is held on Sept. 28.
A Superior Court jury last month convicted JeanPierre of two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery after the two victims identified him in court as the person who attacked them in the early evening of Oct. 23 last year.
Police say the five women were groped over a three-month period at apartment complexes near the Fresno State campus, from Oct. 23 to Dec. 1 last year.
JeanPierre, however, testified in his trial that he was in Sacramento at an NAACP function and later visiting friends in Stockton.
On Wednesday, Criego informed the judge that he learned of the photographs after the trial.
He said the time-stamped photographs show him at a hotel in Stockton with friends around 5 p.m. Criego then reminded Vogt, who presided over JeanPierre’s trial, that the first victim was attacked around 7 p.m. and the other victim was attacked around 8 p.m.
“There is no way my client could drive from Stockton to Fresno in that short of time,” Criego said. Criego was so sure of JeanPierre’s innocence that he told Vogt he would surrender his State Bar card to practice law if he was caught lying about the evidence.
Vogt, however, told Criego to spare him the dramatics.
The judge also questioned why Criego didn’t know about the evidence before the trial since he had months to prepare. Criego said JeanPierre didn’t know everyone at the gathering in Stockton and was unaware of who was taking pictures.
JeanPierre, a Fresno High graduate, was studying communications and theater arts at Fresno State when he was arrested in December last year. He was one of four students who performed the role of TimeOut, a mascot who attends athletic events and university promotions.
During the trial, prosecutor David Zimmerman accused JeanPierre, who also goes by Jean-Pierre, of sneaking up behind the victims at night and grabbing their breasts or buttocks. Criego, however, argued that JeanPierre was the victim of mistaken identity who was targeted by an overzealous prosecutor.
Criego told the jury many of the victims initially were unable to identify JeanPierre as their attacker. He also said the victims’ descriptions of clothing did not match JeanPierre. The lawyer accused Fresno police detectives of helping the victims by showing them a “suggestive” photo lineup that highlighted JeanPierre as the culprit.
After Wednesday’s hearing, Criego reminded reporters that the jury also found JeanPierre not guilty on one count of sexual battery and were undecided on a fourth count. Prior to trial, the prosecution dismissed a fifth count after DNA exonerated him, Criego said.
JeanPierre faces up to a year in jail on each guilty verdict and could be required to register as a sex offender.
“The jury made a mistake by convicting an innocent man,” Criego said.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
