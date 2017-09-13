A street brawl over a woman sends one man to the hospital in critical condition

A 52-year-old man is in critical condition after an early morning fistfight just west of Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Fresno police said.
The brawl took place off Chestnut Avenue south of Dakota Avenue about 4 a.m. Lt. Mark Hudson characterized the case as a domestic dispute, but did not have any information about the assailant, who remains at large. Hudson said it appeared the two were fighting over a woman. The victim was rushed to a hospital.
The victim’s car, secured with a steering wheel lock, remains at the scene. Hudson said it is likely the suspect fled in another vehicle. He said it’s possible the victim struck his head on the pavement during the altercation, causing the serious injury.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments