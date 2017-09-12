Pedestrian hit by big truck dies and the driver was nowhere to be found

A 57-year-old man walking after dark east on a rural road south of Selma was hit by a truck and died. The driver initially fled, but returned to the scene an hour later.
About 8:54 p.m. Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department called the CHP about a man found dead on the south shoulder of Mountain View Avenue, west of Van Horn Avenue.
He was wearing dark clothing and had been walking in the eastbound lane of Mountain View, the CHP said. The weather was cool and clear.
Javier Bautista Sierra, 37, of Riverdale, was driving a 2008 Volvo three-axle truck east on Mountain View Avenue. For unknown reasons, he did not see the man walking in the road, and the front passenger side of the truck struck him, CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of victim, who lived in Kingsburg, was not immediately available, as authorities needed to notify relatives of the death.
Sierra drove away, but was told by his employer to go back. He returned an hour later and cooperated with the investigation, the CHP said. He was determined not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. But he was arrested for felony hit and run based on his leaving the scene initially, the CHP indicated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
