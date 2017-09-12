Jury will decide if accused spree killer Muhammad can stand trial

More Videos 2:11 Attorney for accused spree killer Kori Muhammad talks about competency process Pause 0:32 Accused killer Kori Muhammad shouts out at court appearance 0:47 Police seek credit card thief 1:40 Body armor saves officer from knife attack 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 0:52 Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision 1:19 ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp an overnight sensation for MNF debut 0:29 Thunderstorm causes sudden downpour in Fresno County 3:11 Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River 5:46 Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Accused killer Kori Muhammad shouts out at court appearance Kori Muhammad is accused of shooting four men to death in April. Now the legal system tries to determine if he is competent enough to stand trial. Kori Muhammad is accused of shooting four men to death in April. Now the legal system tries to determine if he is competent enough to stand trial. ABC Channel 30 Court Pool

