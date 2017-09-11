Have you seen this pickup? It may belong to a man wanted for sexual battery

Clovis police released a photo Monday of the truck believed to be driven by a man wanted for indecent exposure and sexual battery, and now they want help in finding him.
Last week, police received two separate calls within 90 minutes about two incidents.
About 11:43 a.m. Sept. 5, a woman called to report a man in a truck had exposed himself to her near Bullard and Temperance avenues. Officers searched the area but did not find him.
A second victim called at 1:17 p.m. to report that while riding her bicycle a man in a truck offered to give her a ride at Bullard east of Temperance. She accepted and placed her bicycle in the bed of the pickup.
Shortly after she got into the truck, he attempted to fondle her, she said.
She told him to pull over and he did. She got out and he sped off with the bicycle. It was learned he later dropped the bicycle off near where he picked her up.
Both victims said he was a white male adult, 25 to 30 years old with short light-colored hair, clean shaven, thin build and wearing a light colored, short-sleeved T-shirt.
He was reported to be driving an early 1990s two-door Toyota pickup that possibly had a lawn mower or gardening tools in the bed. It was last seen in the area of Bullard and Fowler avenues. Officers responded but did not find the suspect or the truck.
Police posted information on social media about the two misdemeanor incidents, and said a “vigilant” Clovis resident saw the post and took a photo of a truck believed to be the suspect’s pickup truck.
The truck is gray or silver and had a large plastic trash can in the bed. There is a California license plate on the rear. There does not appear to be any markings on the rear driver’s side. A crime analyst is working to identify the license plate.
Anyone with information can message police via social media or call 559-324-2800. Anonymous tips can be sent via Clovis police mobile app, or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments