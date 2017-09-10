One dead, one critical in early morning shooting in southwest Fresno

One man died and another remains in critical condition after a ShotSpotter call early Sunday morning led officers to two men suffering from gunshot wounds in southwest Fresno, said Fresno police Lt. Rob Beckwith.
Officers arrived to the 2300 block of South Eunice Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday and found a 23-year-old man lying in the road who had been shot. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
Following a trail of blood, Beckwith said, officers came upon a home on the same block where they found a man, described only as a black male adult, also shot. The man was also taken to the hospital, but died of his wounds.
Homicide detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting, said Beckwith.
