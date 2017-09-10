He carjacked the family’s Cadillac with mom inside. Then he hit two CHP cars and a tree

A Tulare man was arrested Saturday after allegedly carjacking a family’s Cadillac as the mother sat inside, then hitting two CHP cars as he led authorities on a chase, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.
Outside the Poplar Market in Poplar on Saturday, Garbriela Rincon was waiting inside a running 2004 Cadillac Escalade around 10 p.m. for her husband and son. That’s when the sheriff’s office says Jesus Arreola, 27, allegedly jumped in the driver’s seat and began to back out of the parking lot with her inside.
Rincon’s husband and son left the store and tried to stop the carjacking. Her husband managed to open the Escalade’s door, but was knocked to the ground, the sheriff’s office said. Arreola allegedly sped north on Road 192 as Rincon jumped out. Rincon and her husband both suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies took a call later that night for a suspicious vehicle in Strathmore, where they found the stolen Escalade. Arreola was allegedly speeding and nearly hit a deputy, the sheriff’s office said. A chase ensued, assisted by the California Highway Patrol, the Lindsay Police Department and a helicopter. Arreola allegedly sped through Linsday, hitting two CHP patrol cars with the Escalade. He then allegedly drove into an orchard near Foothill and Valencia streets and hit a tree.
Arreola ran from the Escalade, but was spotted by the CHP helicopter and arrested, said the sheriff’s office.
Arreola was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, felony evasion and resisting arrest.
No officers were injured during the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
