Police tape marks the scene of a shooting investigation on Cedar Avenue just south of Shaw Avenue on Thursday night, Aug. 31. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com
Young man shot on median near Fresno State, Cedar Avenue shut down

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

August 31, 2017 10:32 PM

A young man was shot Thursday night at the intersection of Cedar and Shaw avenues near Fresno State, Fresno police said.

Sgt. Rudy Tafoya said the man was taken to a hospital and believed to be in critical condition.

Cedar was closed south of Shaw Avenue in both directions for the investigation. Shaw Avenue remained open to traffic.

Tafoya shared the few details police had available: About 9:25 p.m., two officers in the area heard a gunshot and were directed to the victim on the Cedar Avenue median south of Shaw. The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is not a student nor is he associated with Fresno State, Tafoya said.

Tafoya said a light-colored, four-door sedan believed to have been involved in the shooting was last seen headed west on Shaw.

No other information was immediately available.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

